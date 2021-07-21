Aiken County Council approves property tax incentive for Roll-Royce plant expansion in Graniteville

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Council unanimously passed an ordinance this week authorizing incentive agreements with Rolls-Royce for an expansion project that will bring new jobs to its Graniteville plant.

In June, the company announced the addition of a new Remanufacturing and Overhaul Regional Center at its MTU Aiken manufacturing facility in Graniteville. The project will provide dedicated and streamlined remanufacturing and overhaul operations to support growth based on customer demand, according to a news release by Roll-Royce.

Construction of the new center is scheduled to begin later this year, with operations expected to begin in early 2023.

The facility will feature distinct work areas to carry out the remanufacturing and overhaul process: core management; cleaning and disassembly; measuring and inspection; rework; reassembly; test; painting and packaging. Upon start-up, the center will remanufacture all applications of MTU Series 2000, Series 4000 and Detroit Diesel 2-Cycle engines.

The future aim is to add capabilities to support the company’s sustainable solutions such as battery containers, along with natural gas engines and systems, Rolls-Royce says.

At Tuesday’s Aiken County Council meeting, members voted to enter a fee-in-lieu of tax payments transaction, one of the state’s property tax incentive arrangements, for a term of 30 years on the company’s investments in economic development property and an additional 15% SSRC for 15 years against the company’s negotiated FILOT payments.

The expansion is expected to create 33 new full-time jobs with benefits at the plant.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.