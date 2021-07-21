Aiken 17-year-old, Orangeburg County driver killed in S.C. crashes

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents Tuesday killed two drivers on South Carolina roadways in the region, including an Aiken 17-year-old.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic fatality on Highway 78 that claimed the life of the teenager.

The crash happened at 1:46 p.m. on Highway 78 at Cedar Branch Road near Windsor.

The restrained driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Highway 78 when the driver crossed the center line and the vehicle hit an eastbound Chevrolet truck head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Shajira Betties, 17, who was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt-force injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured. Toxicology analysis are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

In Orangeburg County

Later, a driver was pronounced dead on the scene of a fatal collision in Orangeburg County on Cope Road near State Highway 70.

The accident occurred Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east on Cope Road and ran off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, then the vehicle ran off the roadway left and the driver overcorrected again. The vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

