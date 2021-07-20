Advertisement

Trial begins for suspect accused of killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.(WIS)
By Lauren Adams and Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019, has begun.

After two days of jury selection, opening arguments began around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Several witnesses also testified on day 1 of the trial.

Court adjourned at 4:30 p.m. and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Investigators believe Josephson accidentally got into Rowland’s car in Five Points thinking it was her Uber. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Police say Rowland had stabbed her to death and dumped her body. He was arrested quickly and has been in jail ever since.

Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed after a night out in Five Points in March 2019.
Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed after a night out in Five Points in March 2019.

Tuesday morning, the jury pool was reduced from 700 potential jurors to 12 jurors and four alternates.

There are 10 women and six men seated on the jury.

Of those, eight people are Black, two people are Hispanic, one person is Indian and five people are white.

Judge Clifton Newman started the second day of jury selection by asking if there were any potential jurors who felt as though they would not be good jurors. He asked if any of them had seen anything about this case in the media.

The judge then called out a long list of witnesses who would be testifying to see if any of the potential jurors knew them.

There were several who stood up, but all of them said they could still be fair and impartial despite their relationship with the witnesses.

This story will be updated.

LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Aiken County deputies say these three men were involved in the robbery of a Warrenville Family...
Robbers strike 2 Family Dollar stores in Aiken County
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead

Latest News

Connor, a self-described rough, affectionate, happy, playful, and energetic 11-year-old who...
Grant Me Hope: ‘ I need love, and sometimes I do not get enough,’ Connor says
Golden Harvest Food Bank
Golden Harvest to hold a touch-free food distribution this weekend
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicle crash snarls traffic on Charleston Highway near Windsor
Augusta University
Ga. state universities’ economic impact estimated at $18.6 billion