Vehicle crash snarls traffic on Charleston Highway near Windsor

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on a stretch of Charleston Highway in Aiken County.

The crash was reported at 1:47 p.m. on the highway, U.S. 78, at Cedar Branch Road just northwest of Windsor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As late as 4 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed traffic was at a standstill on both sides of the highway for a short distance on either side of Cedar Branch.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.