Advertisement

Vehicle crash snarls traffic on Charleston Highway near Windsor

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on a stretch of Charleston Highway in Aiken County.

The crash was reported at 1:47 p.m. on the highway, U.S. 78, at Cedar Branch Road just northwest of Windsor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As late as 4 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed traffic was at a standstill on both sides of the highway for a short distance on either side of Cedar Branch.

MORE | Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Aiken County deputies say these three men were involved in the robbery of a Warrenville Family...
Robbers strike 2 Family Dollar stores in Aiken County
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead

Latest News

Golden Harvest Food Bank
Golden Harvest to hold a touch-free food distribution this weekend
Augusta University
Ga. state universities’ economic impact estimated at $18.6 billion
Education roundup: 4 schools make Ga. most-improved Title I list
Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option...
4 local districts win S.C. state approval for virtual instruction