US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus

Biles leads U.S. Olympic Women's gymnastics team
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan.

Kara Eaker’s coach says she tested positive after being vaccinated against the coronavirus two months ago. Eaker and fellow alternate Leanne Wong have been placed in isolation. The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The Games are set to open Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo.

That means almost all venues will be without any fans as new cases rise in the capital.

