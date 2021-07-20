Second suspect charged in 2019 New Ellenton murder granted bond, awaits trial

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect alleged to have killed an Aiken teen in 2019 has been granted bond as he waits for a jury trial in the case.

Harold Antonio Bates, Jr. has been held at the Aiken County Detention Center since Aug. 7, 2019 under the charge of murder in the death of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan.

On July 14, Bates came before Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope seeking bond.

Back in May, a jury found Bates’ co-defendant, Whyzdom Douse, guilty of murder in the case, leading to a 33-year prison sentence.

During that trial, prosecutors said McMillan was riding in the back of a friend’s car during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2019, when Douse and Bates pulled up next to them at a red light at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

Prosecutors said Douse fired multiple shots to the back of the car, striking McMillan multiple times before driving away.

McMillian was driven to Aiken Regional Medical Center and was then sent that same night to Augusta Regional University for treatment. He was pronounced deceased a few hours after the shooting. At the hospital, two other passengers in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting identified Douse and Bates as the shooters.

During the trial in May, Douse testified that Bates was the one who shot at the car after he picked him up.

After a couple days deliberation, Pope granted Bates a $100,000 bond with several stipulations.

Bates is required to have no contact with the victims, the co-defendant or their families. He’s not allowed to access social media and may only leave home for work, legal matters, school and medical reasons.

He’s required to check in with the state every 30 day and is not allowed to preside in a home with firearms.

It’s unclear when Bates’ case will go to trial.

