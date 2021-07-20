Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is echoing a call for potential changes in how college athletics are governed.

Sankey spoke about the need for change to open SEC Media Days. Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert says it is time to consider decentralizing and deregulating college sports. Sankey agreed that changes are needed. He says that does not necessarily mean the Power Five conferences should split from the rest of the NCAA.

