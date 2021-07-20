Advertisement

Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your team needs to be healthy to compete.”(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is echoing a call for potential changes in how college athletics are governed.

Sankey spoke about the need for change to open SEC Media Days. Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert says it is time to consider decentralizing and deregulating college sports. Sankey agreed that changes are needed. He says that does not necessarily mean the Power Five conferences should split from the rest of the NCAA.

