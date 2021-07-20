Advertisement

Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast

FILE - In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and...
FILE - In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and brother New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, talk during their football workout at Duke in Durham, N.C. Peyton Manning back in Indianapolis  in a Broncos uniform. Peyton vs. younger brother Eli in another Manning Bowl. The NFL schedule, released Thursday, April 18, 2013, is filled with return visits and intriguing matchups. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator.

It’s just not in a way anyone expected and it won’t be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season.

