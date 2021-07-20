Advertisement

Padres-Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres was postponed on Monday night because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s first game will start at 12:20 p.m. as scheduled. The makeup game will begin at 5:20 p.m. Yu Darvish was supposed to start for San Diego, against Atlanta rookie Kyle Muller. The Padres were coming off a franchise-best, 41-run three-game series at Washington, but they had dropped three of five. San Diego began Monday in third place and five games out in the NL West.

Atlanta, which won division titles the last three years, had dropped three of four and was in third place and four games out in the NL East.

