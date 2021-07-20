Advertisement

Nobel Peace Prize winner says Olympics deserves the award

A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the...
A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as they arrive at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)(Hiro Komae | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus says the Olympic movement deserves to win the award.

The Bangladeshi banker says the games “has a very good case to establish itself as a candidate.” He cites North and South Korean athletes marching under one flag at the 2018 Winter Games to show the Olympics using sports to create peace. Yunus spoke ahead of receiving an Olympic award at the opening ceremony of thre Tokyo Games on Friday. China will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Activists have branded it the “Genocide Games” for its treatment of Muslim minority Uyghur people.

