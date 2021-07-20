Monetta bridge shut down, overflowing with water for over 12 hours

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Incredible video out of Aiken County where a bridge is currently overflowing with water for almost 12 hours. The bridge is shut down while officials try to figure out what’s causing all the water to gush.

DHEC’s Dam Safety Engineer says the dam did not fail or overflow. The water is coming from nearby Shealy Pond and this is not the first time locals have had problems with this bridge.

“2015 was similar to what we have now except it was up over the bank the water came up over the bank and the bridge half of it went out in just a short time a matter of hours,” said Joann Keatts, a resident.

SCDOT is waiting for the water to stop before they can decide if the bridge is safe to use.

Neighbors say it took 18 months for the bridge to be finished after it flooded in 2015. The water officials say is coming from Shealy Pond overflowing with heavy rainfall. Neighbors are worried about the inconvenience potential bridge damage will have.

“Well it’s pretty annoying because it takes me an extra 10 minutes if I go into Aiken an extra five miles around anywhere I go if I go to visit someone on mount pleasant then I’ve got to go all the way around,” said Keatts.

But it isn’t just an inconvenience it’s a major safety issue. Old Shoals is a major cut-through road for commuters and schools buses.

“Well I think that was a scary situation this morning because my neighbor said the bus went over it and that’s when he called in when he saw the school bus go down the road,” she said.

It’s just a waiting game for SCDOT right now until the rain stops adding to the pond level and the water dries up.

Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta. (WRDW)

