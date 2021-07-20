Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E. coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch estuary
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower

Latest News

His conviction was overturned last year after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a...
Georgia man freed after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Health experts recommend masks in school: ‘The Delta Variant is running rampant’
Health experts recommend masks in schools
Health experts recommend masks in schools
A grand jury has decided to dismiss charges against a deputy and officer involved in the...
Lawmakers see mixed success on bills filed after USC student’s murder