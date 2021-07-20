Grant Me Hope: ‘I need love, and sometimes I do not get enough,’ Connor says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Connor, a self-described rough, affectionate, happy, playful, and energetic 11-year-old who enjoys playing video and board games like “Sorry!” — his favorite.

He also enjoys watching movies like “Black Panther,” listening to music, and playing and watching football games, especially if the Giants are on the field.

At school, where Connor is well-behaved, earns good grades, and gets along well with the other kids. His favorite subject is science.

Connor is a smart child who’s able to articulate the way he feels about adoption. He understands and feels “good” about it because, as he said, he “wants to be loved.”

He added, “I am happy when I get love because I need love, and sometimes I do not get enough.”

Connor looks forward to becoming part of an adoptive family who’ll give him with that love as well as the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs.

To inquire about Connor, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

