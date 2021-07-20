Golden Harvest to hold a touch-free food distribution this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a touchless mobile market food distribution from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at its Augusta location, 3310 Commerce Drive.

Anyone who is a Georgia resident is welcome to attend.

To receive food, community members will be directed by volunteers to form a line as they drive up.

Volunteers will place the food in the trunks of incoming vehicles.

Arrive in a vehicle with the trunk empty and bring a government-issued photo ID.

Golden Harvest has provided more than 16 million meals across its 25-county service area since COVID-19 began affecting the community.

The food bank is still seeing an increased need for food due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina.

“As our community strives to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, food assistance needs remain elevated as families work to rebuild their lives,” said Amy Breitmann, executive director of the food bank. “To help address this elevated need we have opened back up volunteer opportunities at all of our locations. We depend on our community partners, donors, and volunteers to help us in the fight against hunger.”

Golden Harvest Food Bank had 1,100 volunteers serving per month prior to the pandemic and is now inviting members of the community to get involved again. For more details visit https://goldenharvest.org/volunteer.

