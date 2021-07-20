Advertisement

Ga. state universities’ economic impact estimated at $18.6 billion

Published: Jul. 20, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The University System of Georgia, which includes Augusta University, has released statistics on its estimated economic impact in the state.

Officials with the system say it served as a significant source of stability and played a critical role in the state’s recovery with an $18.6 billion statewide economic impact.

Other statistics:

  • The university system’s impact grew 0.6 percent over fiscal year 2019, directly and indirectly generating 155,010 jobs, according to the estimate.
  • A new study shows a Class of 2020 graduate on average earning an additional $852,162 over the course of their career as a result of their USG degree.
  • Every dollar spent directly by USG institutions and their students generated an additional 47 cents for the surrounding region’s economy.
  • While $12.7 billion of the $18.6 billion was a result of that direct spending, the remaining $5.9 billion was additional spending within local communities sparked by the presence of a USG institution.
