Advertisement

Ga. commissioner focused on economic challenges, solutions in rural areas

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is working to help economic development and South Georgia’s workforce.

Pat Wilson, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said projects of regional significance help communities grow and allow for more development.

Wilson said these types of projects are what large companies look for in a rural community. Taurus, a firearm company in Bainbridge, is one example Wilson gave. He said the community is embracing the company and is seeing its economy grow from it.

“It’s a community that is now seeing economic development take off. If you go to downtown Bainbridge, you’ve got the American restaurant right there, a brewery activity all around the square, renovating an old hotel, that’s what one company deciding to locate to a rural community can mean,” said Wilson.

Wilson said one of the biggest challenges we face right now is the workforce. He said Georgia has been a high migration state. The pandemic slowed this migration down and now they are working on strategies to attract workers.

The high unemployment rate in rural Georgia, Wilson said should get people’s attention, but there’s another challenge.

“Affordable housing for workers that are moving in. I talk to communities that are experiencing job growth. You have to be focused on making sure that those workers can live in your communities,” explained Wilson.

Wilson said there are some things to worry about, however, he said that right now, Georgia is experiencing one of the most prosperous times in the state’s history.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
17-year-old Aiken teen killed in Highway 78 head-on collision
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
(Source: VDOT)
Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

Latest News

.
SCDNR considering allowing hunting on Sundays on public land
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 21
The Chatham County Health Department has issued two beach advisories on Tybee Island.
Health department issues 2 beach advisories on Tybee Island
A Sunday hunting band on public hunting grounds has been in place in South Carolina since the...
SCDNR to consider Sunday hunting on public land
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken 17-year-old, Orangeburg County driver killed in S.C. crashes