Education roundup: 4 schools make Ga. most-improved Title I list

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four schools in the CSRA are on the Georgia Department of Education’s list of Title I schools making the most progress in improving student performance.

This year, 157 schools in 77 school districts were identified as so-called Reward Schools.

Among them are:

Burke County Middle School and SGA Elementary School in Burke County.

Washington-Wilkes Primary School in Wilkes County.

Johnson County Elementary School in Johnson County.

Because statewide student assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data.

Title I schools fall under a federal program because they have large concentrations of students from low-income families and receive supplemental funds to help meet those students’ needs.

Georgia Power rolling out STEM learning videos

ATLANTA - Georgia Power’s Learning Power team continues to support summer learning and STEM enrichment for students by rolling out new “experiment” videos.

The experiments cover a variety of science, technology, engineering, math and energy-efficiency topics with hands-on activities requiring only a few basic supplies. Learning Power’s video library will contain a total of 12 videos, including two Spanish versions.

In the videos, Georgia Power education coordinators and their new sidekicks, Henry and Enrique, engage students as they explore STEM concepts.

Over the next month, the entire series of interactive videos will be released. You’ll find them at www.learningpower.org.

Augusta Tech paralegal student earns scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Lauren Serrano, a paralegal studies student at Augusta Technical College in Augusta, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.

Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

More than 900 applications were received.

Lauren Serrano (WRDW)

