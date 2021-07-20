Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are currently on scene attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in North Augusta.

Details are limited but authorities say there still on scene attempting to execute an arrest at Spearhead Court in the Edgefield County area of the town.

No one is in danger, Capt. Jason Ramey with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office reports.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.