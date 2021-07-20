Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Advertisement

Daily Forecast

Heavy rain could cause flooding issues through tonight.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A moist air mass resides over the area with a stalled frontal boundary to the north. Numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall expected for the rest of the afternoon into tonight. There is a slight risk (10-20%) for flash flooding area wide through around midnight. Urban and small stream flooding is the most likely impacts from flooding. Never drive through a flooded road!

Flash flooding will be possible with widespread downpours into tonight.
Flash flooding will be possible with widespread downpours into tonight.(WRDW)

Wednesday, surface front holds to the north with a moist atmosphere in place. Coverage of showers and thunderstorm may be a little less. Locally heavy rainfall still possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Below normal high temperatures expected with highs near 90. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

We’ll start to dry things up after Thursday with temperatures returning to the mid 90s for Friday and into the weekend. Storms chances look to be more isolated and not as widespread. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

