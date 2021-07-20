Bridge collapses in Monetta area after heavy rain

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After storms moved through the area, flooding has washed out a bridge in the Monetta area, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The collapsed bridge is near Old Shoals and Mount Pleasant roads in Aiken County.

News 12 has a crew on the way, and we’ll keep you updated on the situation.

Flooding closed several roads in Aiken County on Monday afternoon as storms moved through the region, dumping 5 inches or more of rain.

At one point, parts of Richland Avenue, Whiskey Road and Edisto Avenue were closed.

On Richland Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, officers blocked all lanes of Richland in front of a CVS were diverting traffic through the large parking lot in front of Ollie’s Outlet.

After the rain moved through and the roads had reopened, there was evidence of the flooding such as mud and debris on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.