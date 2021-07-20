Advertisement

Bridge collapses in Monetta area after heavy rain

Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt
Bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt(Sportpoint74 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After storms moved through the area, flooding has washed out a bridge in the Monetta area, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The collapsed bridge is near Old Shoals and Mount Pleasant roads in Aiken County.

News 12 has a crew on the way, and we’ll keep you updated on the situation.

Flooding closed several roads in Aiken County on Monday afternoon as storms moved through the region, dumping 5 inches or more of rain.

At one point, parts of Richland Avenue, Whiskey Road and Edisto Avenue were closed.

On Richland Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, officers blocked all lanes of Richland in front of a CVS were diverting traffic through the large parking lot in front of Ollie’s Outlet.

After the rain moved through and the roads had reopened, there was evidence of the flooding such as mud and debris on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Aiken County deputies say these three men were involved in the robbery of a Warrenville Family...
Robbers strike 2 Family Dollar stores in Aiken County
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 20
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Health experts recommend masks in school: ‘Delta variant is running rampant’
Health experts recommend masks in schools
Health experts recommend masks in schools
A grand jury has decided to dismiss charges against a deputy and officer involved in the...
Lawmakers see mixed success on bills filed after USC student’s murder