Augusta University alum going for gold behind the scenes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Tokyo Olympics begin in three days on our sister station NBC 26. An Augusta University alum is there. He’s not competing on the international stage but he’s making sure the people that are, are in tip-top shape.

Andy Eberheart has been working with USA swimming for 12 years. He’s worked with athletes all over the world for swim meets and training camps. Now he’s in Tokyo for the summer Olympics, something he’s been waiting for.

“2012 and 2016 I was the alternate for the medical staff so it was nice to finally get the call to go to the Olympics,” said Eberheart.

Eberheart says his love for swimming started in 8th grade when he was cut from the basketball team.

“My mom didn’t want me to sitting around all winter long without anything to do, and signed me up for the swim team and little did I know I would enjoy it so much and it grew into a passion,” he said.

A passion that now allows him to help other athletes.

“It’s very rewarding to help an athlete through an injury or something like that to them achieving a gold medal and being on the medal stand. That’s exciting for us behind the scenes as well as for them to live their lifelong dream,” he said.

He says he didn’t start this journey to make it to the Olympics. It’s just a continuation of what he loves to do.

“Obviously I am not a swimmer anymore, but I like to give back to swimmers and do what I can to have them be successful and the sport be successful, so hopefully I can stay doing this for awhile,” he said.

With the Olympics just days away Eberheart says everyone should get ready for what they will see.

“They looked pretty good in practice, they’re starting to taper down and get ready. They look pretty sharp and I think it will be exciting,” he said.

Andy did get to work with five Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. This is Andy with Katie Ledecky in Tokyo. Eberheart has been in Tokyo for five days now.

He’ll stay in Tokyo until August. Before heading to Tokyo he was in Hawaii at a training camp.

