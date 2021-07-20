Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect leads North Augusta police on chase into Augusta

(Source: Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robbery suspect has been detained after leading North Augusta police on a car chase into Georgia this morning.

At 10:20 a.m., the North Augusta Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at the Kroger gas pumps on Knox Avenue, authorities report.

While in route, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted traveling westbound on East Buena Vista Avenue toward Georgia Avenue.

MORE | 1 dead in shooting on Telfair Street this morning

Police attempted a traffic stop but the encounter quickly turned into a pursuit.

North Augusta authorities pursued the vehicle and alerted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as the chase led into Augusta,

At 700 Demaret Street, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired a single gunshot. Law enforcement did not return fire, Lt. Tim Thornton with NADP said.

The suspect was taken into custody by the RCSO with a single gunshot wound to the leg. It’s believed the suspect shot themselves. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. The motive for the robbery and shooting is currently under investigation, Thornton reports. Both North Augusta and Richmond County authorities are working together to answer remaining questions about this morning’s incident.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Telfair Street shooting claims the life of 33-year-old man
Aiken County deputies say these three men were involved in the robbery of a Warrenville Family...
Robbers strike 2 Family Dollar stores in Aiken County
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days

Latest News

Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local...
3 big local hiring fairs offer opportunities for local job seekers
Deputies in standoff with barricaded subject in Edgefield County
Water covers Old Shoals Road on Tuesday morning after flooding closed a bridge near Monetta.
Flooding closes Monetta bridge — and more heavy rain could be ahead
Bridge
Flooding shuts down this bridge in Aiken County