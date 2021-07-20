Armed robbery suspect leads North Augusta police on chase into Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robbery suspect has been detained after leading North Augusta police on a car chase into Georgia this morning.

At 10:20 a.m., the North Augusta Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at the Kroger gas pumps on Knox Avenue, authorities report.

While in route, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted traveling westbound on East Buena Vista Avenue toward Georgia Avenue.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the encounter quickly turned into a pursuit.

North Augusta authorities pursued the vehicle and alerted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as the chase led into Augusta,

At 700 Demaret Street, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired a single gunshot. Law enforcement did not return fire, Lt. Tim Thornton with NADP said.

The suspect was taken into custody by the RCSO with a single gunshot wound to the leg. It’s believed the suspect shot themselves. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. The motive for the robbery and shooting is currently under investigation, Thornton reports. Both North Augusta and Richmond County authorities are working together to answer remaining questions about this morning’s incident.

