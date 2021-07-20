3 big local hiring fairs offer opportunities for local job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, three big hiring fairs are planned in the next few days.

Columbia County

Columbia County is holding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions July 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Patriots Park Gym, located at 5445 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

Representatives of the animal services, engineering services, fire rescue, fleet services, human resources, leisure services, library services, public transit, recreation, road construction, stormwater operations and compliance, technology services, traffic engineering and water utility departments along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be on site.

They’ll be able to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer questions.

Columbia County offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, a retirement plan, and employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, a wellness program and an employee fitness center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. An application and complete list of job descriptions can be found online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs.

T-Mobile customer service

T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta. The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta.

Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes: education reimbursement; medical, dental and vision benefits; phone service discounts; matching 401(k); and annual employee stock grant program.

To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b.

For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.

Augusta citywide job fair

The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 31 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Board of Education.

Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships.

The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

