1 dead in shooting on Telfair Street Tuesday morning
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened early Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Telfair Street. around 12:35 a.m.
33-yeard-old Johnny Willingham was found shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:20 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab
We will provide more updates as we follow this.
