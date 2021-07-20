Advertisement

1 dead in shooting on Telfair Street Tuesday morning

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Telfair Street. around 12:35 a.m.  

33-yeard-old Johnny Willingham was found shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:20 a.m. 

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab

We will provide more updates as we follow this.

