Want to pick up or donate school supplies? Here are some options

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just a few weeks away, which means school shopping season is in full effect. With that in mind, local organizations want to make sure kids have all the supplied they need to start the school year.

Augusta church helping kids get ready

Augusta Worship Center has partnered with Walgreens for their project “Backpack Blessings.”

The church will offer local residents and their children 12 and older access to free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations starting July 31 as preparation for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The first dose will be administered on July 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the second dose will be completed on Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Augusta Worship Center, at 3840 Mike Padgett Highway.

“We became a vaccination site because we wanted to do our part to help the local community return back to normal,” said Pastor Jay Johnson. “We hope this event will bring more people out of masks and help kids return to the classroom and help parents get back to work.”

On the date of the first vaccine doses, Augusta Worship Center will be hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway. The first 100 school-age children on July 31 will receive a backpack filled with school supplies if the child is present.

“We’ve noticed a need for school supplies in the past few years and we thought pairing our Backpack Giveaway during the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations was a great way to prepare the local kids in the community to return to school,” said Johnson of Augusta Worship Center. “We know children are suffering from a lack of supplies and we want to help any way we can.”

For more information regarding the vaccinations and backpack giveaway, visit https://awcclgi.org.

United Way seeking donated supplies, money

As the CSRA gears up for a new school year. United Way is helping ease the burden of purchasing basic school supplies for families in need through its Stuff the Bus campaign.

Two donation options are requested until July 23: both physical school supplies and online monetary donations. A list of the most-requested school supplies can be found at uwcsra.org.

All physical donations can be brought to the Kroc Center of Augusta on July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. School supplies will to be sorted, labeled. counted and loaded onto buses by local volunteers and sent to school districts in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Jefferson, Lincoln and surrounding counties.

For those interested in supporting Stuff the Bus through a one-time online donation this year, visit uwcsra.org/stuff-the-bus. Donations made online will be used to purchase school supplies and distributed to local school districts at a later date.

School supplies, COVID-19 shots available on Friday

The Augusta Partnership for Children Inc./Family Connection will have a school supply giveaway July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bernie Ward Community Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road in Augusta.

Items will include composition notebooks, pocket folders, earbuds, water bottles, notebook paper, pens, highlighters, markers, erasers, rulers, planners and more.

There will also be a free COVID vaccine clinic for youths ages 12 and older.

For more information, contact Candice Hillman at 706-833-1454.

