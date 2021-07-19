Advertisement

Two Aiken County math teachers finalists for prestigious presidential award

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Science and math doesn’t come easy to some of us, but who makes it all make sense? Our teachers. Two Aiken teachers are finalists for one of the highest honors in the country for STEM teachers.

Sharonda Jacobs and Jon Hostetler are finalists in the prestigious presidential awards for excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

“When we got the notification from the state department then I was like this is real oh goodness so it was a shock and then the excitement came in,” said Sharonda Jacobs, a math teacher at Aiken Scholars Academy.

Jacobs and Hostetler are two out of three finalists in South Carolina. Jacobs says she wants to be a part of changing STEM education starting with representation.

“People are starting to retire and we need to see more representation of women in STEM, minorities in STEM so I would like to see more representation in STEM. I think students, women, young ladies are more motivated to go into the field if they see someone that looks like them in the field as well,” said Jacobs.

The winner of the award will meet with policymakers on how to improve STEM education, something Hostetler says is necessary.

“I would like to see more incorporation inside the schools other than bookwork. I would like to see more hands-on activities for classes in math. That’s how I get kids involved,” said John Hostetler, a math teacher at Aiken High School.

Both say it’s the students that motivate them to continue teaching.

“They don’t remember the bookwork, they don’t remember the exercises of the class, but when we do these projects that go to the community, they remember that,” said Hostetler.

“I get notes from students that tell me I want to be a math teacher because of you and it warms my heart and that motivates me to continue doing what I want to do and expose students to what they can do with a math degree,” said Jacobs.

The winner will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. They will also get a $10,000 stipend from the National Science Foundation. They should announce the winner any day now.108 teachers are recognized each year across the U.S.

MORE: | Want to pick up or donate school supplies? Here are some options

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E. coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch estuary
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower

Latest News

helping youth mental illness
Non-profit sets out to help youth struggling with mental illness
Nathaniel Rowland's murder trial will begin July 19, 2021.
Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin
Local leaders gather data and offer solutions to Augusta Gold Cross EMS issues
Augusta’s EMS subcommittee address ambulance response issues
Big events returning to Augusta
Big events returning help boost local economy: ‘It is great to see lines coming out of doors again’
The OERT advisory said the fake, 30mg Roxicodone, also known as “blue pills,” look similar to...
Police cracking down on pill pressing operations after increase in local overdose deaths