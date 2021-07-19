Two Aiken County math teachers finalists for prestigious presidential award

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Science and math doesn’t come easy to some of us, but who makes it all make sense? Our teachers. Two Aiken teachers are finalists for one of the highest honors in the country for STEM teachers.

Sharonda Jacobs and Jon Hostetler are finalists in the prestigious presidential awards for excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

“When we got the notification from the state department then I was like this is real oh goodness so it was a shock and then the excitement came in,” said Sharonda Jacobs, a math teacher at Aiken Scholars Academy.

Jacobs and Hostetler are two out of three finalists in South Carolina. Jacobs says she wants to be a part of changing STEM education starting with representation.

“People are starting to retire and we need to see more representation of women in STEM, minorities in STEM so I would like to see more representation in STEM. I think students, women, young ladies are more motivated to go into the field if they see someone that looks like them in the field as well,” said Jacobs.

The winner of the award will meet with policymakers on how to improve STEM education, something Hostetler says is necessary.

“I would like to see more incorporation inside the schools other than bookwork. I would like to see more hands-on activities for classes in math. That’s how I get kids involved,” said John Hostetler, a math teacher at Aiken High School.

Both say it’s the students that motivate them to continue teaching.

“They don’t remember the bookwork, they don’t remember the exercises of the class, but when we do these projects that go to the community, they remember that,” said Hostetler.

“I get notes from students that tell me I want to be a math teacher because of you and it warms my heart and that motivates me to continue doing what I want to do and expose students to what they can do with a math degree,” said Jacobs.

The winner will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. They will also get a $10,000 stipend from the National Science Foundation. They should announce the winner any day now.108 teachers are recognized each year across the U.S.

