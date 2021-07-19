Starfish wash up on Tybee Island, police remind beachgoers to leave marine life at the beach
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police are reminding beachgoers to leave marine life in the ocean.
Police say “an abundance of starfish” have appeared on beaches along the north end of Tybee Island. Police posted a reminder on Facebook that a Tybee Island City ordinance prevents the public from removing marine life like starfish and sand dollars from the beach.
