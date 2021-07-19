South Carolina horse study committee may discuss gambling too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing.

The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee is made up of two House members, two senators as well as two people in the horse industry and a representative from the state Agriculture Department. It is spending the next eight months studying what horses do for the state’s economy.

Any proposal to legalize gambling in South Carolina would require a constitutional amendment passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate and then approved by voters.

