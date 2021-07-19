Advertisement

South Carolina horse study committee may discuss gambling too

Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes...
Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing.

The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee is made up of two House members, two senators as well as two people in the horse industry and a representative from the state Agriculture Department. It is spending the next eight months studying what horses do for the state’s economy.

Any proposal to legalize gambling in South Carolina would require a constitutional amendment passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate and then approved by voters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E-Coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch in Augusta
I-TEAM: Reports reveal increase in violence at Fox Den Apartments
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County

Latest News

More law enforcement officers in South Carolina are leaving the force because of low morale,...
Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
Augusta State Medical Prison
Georgia settles lawsuit with medical prison whistleblower
police
Amid falling morale, a third of 2020 law enforcement academy grads left the job
Richmond County deputies meet with youth for crime prevention - "we have to catch them at an...
Richmond County deputies meet with youths for crime prevention