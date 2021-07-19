Screven County hospital to get new emergency room, other improvements

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Optim Medical Center-Screven is launching a renovation project that will transform key parts of the hospital over the next eight months.

The renovation builds on the hospital’s legacy of compassionate care on focuses on the future to improve community health care for generations to come, said hospital CEO Lagina Evans.

“What better way to honor our hospital entering its 70th year of patient-focused care than with a renovation that transforms our hospital in such a valuable way for our community,” Evans said.

Among the most highly visible parts of the project will be an expanded and remodeled entrance.

Also planned is a new and relocated emergency department that will provide better access for patients and ambulances, better patient flow and efficiency, and enhanced safety, comfort and privacy, according to the hospital.

Less visible but highly important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic will be an enhanced ventilation system and more negative-air-pressure rooms.

All hospital departments and services offered will remain open and operational during construction.

”You will see construction fencing up,” Evans said. “We want to assure you that we are still open and will continue to provide excellent care for our patients through the entire project.”

