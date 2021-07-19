Advertisement

Screven County hospital to get new emergency room, other improvements

This is a current phot of Optim Medical Center-Screven.
This is a current phot of Optim Medical Center-Screven.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Optim Medical Center-Screven is launching a renovation project that will transform key parts of the hospital over the next eight months.

The renovation builds on the hospital’s legacy of compassionate care on focuses on the future to improve community health care for generations to come, said hospital CEO Lagina Evans.

“What better way to honor our hospital entering its 70th year of patient-focused care than with a renovation that transforms our hospital in such a valuable way for our community,” Evans said.

MORE | Georgia settles lawsuit with Augusta State Medical Prison whistleblower

Among the most highly visible parts of the project will be an expanded and remodeled entrance.

Also planned is a new and relocated emergency department that will provide better access for patients and ambulances, better patient flow and efficiency, and enhanced safety, comfort and privacy, according to the hospital.

Less visible but highly important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic will be an enhanced ventilation system and more negative-air-pressure rooms.

All hospital departments and services offered will remain open and operational during construction.

”You will see construction fencing up,” Evans said. “We want to assure you that we are still open and will continue to provide excellent care for our patients through the entire project.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E. coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch estuary
I-TEAM: Reports reveal increase in violence at Fox Den Apartments
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County

Latest News

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Roadway flooding affects drivers in Aiken County
School supplies
Want to pick up or donate school supplies? Here are some options
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Air Force veteran lives out ‘childhood dream’ by throwing first pitch with Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Air Force veteran lives out ‘childhood dream’ by throwing first pitch with Myrtle Beach Pelicans