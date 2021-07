AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several roads in Aiken County have closed this afternoon due to flooding as rain moves through the area.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic was not moving on:

Richland Avenue on the west side of Aiken.

Whiskey Road in the area of Grace Avenue south of Aiken.

Edisto Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.