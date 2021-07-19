Advertisement

Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near...
Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park.

Echoes of gunfire inside the stadium prompted some fans to scramble for safety in the dugout. Police say an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars left three people injured. Inside the stadium, some fans ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park. The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted.

It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

