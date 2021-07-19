Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

WASHINGTON (AP) — The baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park.

Echoes of gunfire inside the stadium prompted some fans to scramble for safety in the dugout. Police say an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars left three people injured. Inside the stadium, some fans ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park. The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted.

It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

