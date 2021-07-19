Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers: Pay a visit to Augusta’s Phinizy Swamp

By Richard Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chances are you’ve heard of Augusta’s 1,100 nature park but maybe you’ve never visited Phinizy Swamp.

There’s a lot going on over there this summer and the park’s new executive director, Alicia Sweat, sat down with me to talk about the picturesque views, wildlife programs and nature trails.

