Advertisement

Georgia Supreme Court holds Augusta judicial circuit spilt

A judge is pumping the brakes on Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.
A judge is pumping the brakes on Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -An order issued by the Georgia Supreme Court states the splitting of the Augusta Judicial Circuit will remain on hold until the state court says otherwise.

Last Monday, a superior court judge ruled the spilt is constitutional and could move forward, dismissing lawsuits that alleged the split violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the due-process clause of Georgia’s Constitution.

MORE | Judge rules in favor of Columbia County judicial split

The split would allow Columbia County to get its own court system instead of being part of the Augusta Circuit. The smaller Augusta Circuit will consist of Richmond and Burke Counties. That split was suppose to move forward starting July 15.

However, an order issued this past Friday points to a ruling by the state supreme court on July 7 that keeps the spilt on hold until further orders by the court.

As of Monday afternoon, no new orders have been issued on the case, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E. coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch estuary
I-TEAM: Reports reveal increase in violence at Fox Den Apartments
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Nathaniel Rowland's murder trial will begin July 19, 2021.
Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin
This is a current phot of Optim Medical Center-Screven.
Screven County hospital to get new emergency room, other upgrades
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Roadway flooding affects drivers in Aiken County