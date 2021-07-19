Georgia Supreme Court holds Augusta judicial circuit spilt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -An order issued by the Georgia Supreme Court states the splitting of the Augusta Judicial Circuit will remain on hold until the state court says otherwise.

Last Monday, a superior court judge ruled the spilt is constitutional and could move forward, dismissing lawsuits that alleged the split violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the due-process clause of Georgia’s Constitution.

The split would allow Columbia County to get its own court system instead of being part of the Augusta Circuit. The smaller Augusta Circuit will consist of Richmond and Burke Counties. That split was suppose to move forward starting July 15.

However, an order issued this past Friday points to a ruling by the state supreme court on July 7 that keeps the spilt on hold until further orders by the court.

As of Monday afternoon, no new orders have been issued on the case, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Supreme Court.

