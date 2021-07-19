Advertisement

Georgia settles lawsuit with medical prison whistleblower

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta State Medical Prison(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a physician who drew attention to unsanitary conditions at Augusta State Medical Prison.

Dr. Timothy Young said he faced retaliation for being a whistleblower.

The state will pay $300,000 on behalf of defendants Georgia Correctional HealthCare; its statewide medical director, Dr. Billy Nichols; and the medical prison’s warden, Ted Philbin. Young resigned in 2018 as director of the medical prison’s outpatient program. He says the goal of the lawsuit was to start an investigation of conditions.

The Georgia attorney general’s office declined to comment on the settlement. Young now works at a South Carolina federal prison.

