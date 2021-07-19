Advertisement

Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5

From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrate after Lowe's grand slam off Cleveland Indians starter Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)(Steve Nesius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5.

The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings before completing their 28th come-from-behind win. Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s double off A.J. Minter to make it 4-all in the seventh. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows hit a sacrifice fly to gave Tampa Bay the lead. Diaz added to the lead with his two-run homer off Luke Jackson.

