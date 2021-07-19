Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5.

The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings before completing their 28th come-from-behind win. Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s double off A.J. Minter to make it 4-all in the seventh. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows hit a sacrifice fly to gave Tampa Bay the lead. Diaz added to the lead with his two-run homer off Luke Jackson.

