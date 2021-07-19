Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold front brings more showers and storms for the start of the work week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy start this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps. in the 60s and 70s. A cold front is expected to head east and stall over the CSRA this afternoon through Tuesday bringing a 60% chance for showers and storms both days.

Rain chances look to stay elevated for the first half of the work week.
Rain chances look to stay elevated for the first half of the work week.(WRDW)

Rain totals are expected to range from 0.5″-1.5″ with some locations reaching 2+ inches. There is a Marginal (1/5) to Slight (2/5) risk for flash flooding across the river region Monday through Tuesday morning. Minor flooding could be a possibility especially in the usual trouble spots.

More widespread rain coverage means temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll start to dry things up after Thursday with temperatures returning to the mid 90s for Friday and into next weekend. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

