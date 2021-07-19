Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall today and Tuesday. Marginal risk for flash flooding. Threat for severe weather low. Below normal temperatures today and Tuesday thanks to abundant clouds.

A moist air mass resides over the area with a stalled frontal boundary to the north. There is a Marginal (1/5) to Slight (2/5) risk for flash flooding across the river region today through Tuesday morning. Minor flooding could be a possibility especially in the usual trouble spots. Rain totals will vary based on where downpours end up. Some spots today have seen over 3″ of rain in less than two hours, while others have stayed completely dry. Heavy rain will be possible tonight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday, the moist air mass will remain in place with a frontal boundary stalled to our north. Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected. Heavy rainfall possible. Maximum temperatures will be below normal in 80s. Marginal risk for flash flooding continues Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Wednesday, surface front holds to the north with a moist atmosphere in place. Coverage of showers and thunderstorm may be a little less. Locally heavy rainfall still possible. Near normal temperatures expected with highs back near 90. Storms chances look highest mainly after lunchtime on Wednesday.

We’ll start to dry things up after Thursday with temperatures returning to the mid 90s for Friday and into the weekend. Storms chances look to be more isolated and not as widespread. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

