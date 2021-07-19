Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for virus

FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina...
FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina during the women's doubles third round match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(Alberto Pezzali | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday. The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

