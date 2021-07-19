Capitol roundup: Ga. lottery closes year with record $1.54B in profits

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lottery saw profits leap again as gamblers kept reaching for lottery tickets and online games even as other entertainment opportunities reopened.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. announced Monday that it had turned over $1.54 billion in profits to the state in the budget year that ended June 30, up from last year’s record of $1.24 billion.

It’s the 10th straight year the lottery has set sales and profit records.

Proceeds from the lottery finance college aid called Hope Scholarships and preschool classes. Lottery sales initially dipped during the pandemic last spring but came roaring back, especially as more people began using online games.

Officials said that strong performance continued in the just-concluded year.

Also in the news ...

Georgia’s governor says he will ask lawmakers to consider proposals to fight crime in Atlanta in a fall special legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp told the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Monday that he wants measures to be considered in a session already planned to redraw electoral districts. House Speaker David Ralston says House leaders will propose $3 million to hire 20 new state troopers to focus on some issues in metro Atlanta, and beef up anti-gang and anti-human trafficking enforcement. The hearing comes days after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a $70 million crime-fighting plan that includes 250 more police officers

A former probate judge running for Georgia secretary of state has resolved an ethics complaint by agreeing not to run for a judgeship for the next seven years. Republican Torri “T.J.” Hudson had been chief magistrate court judge and probate court judge in Treutlen County before resigning in April to seek the statewide office. He recently signed a consent agreement with the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. The court filing shows Hudson was being investigated on allegations that he ordered a person to appear in court for a contempt hearing and then wrongly sentenced that person to jail. Hudson says he has “no comment on a matter well-handled” by the commission.

