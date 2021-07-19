Advertisement

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Jrue Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists. The Bucks shot their way out of an early 16-point hole but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game. They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Booker had 40 points for the Suns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car: ‘I couldn’t be more grateful’
Local hero saves a woman and daughter from burning car
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
E-Coli levels off the charts at Betty’s Branch in Augusta
Augusta commissioners say they’re looking into complaints about a hold up in ambulances....
Augusta’s Gold Cross ambulance response problems explained
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
I-TEAM: Reports reveal increase in violence at Fox Den Apartments

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez as Kansas...
Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Atlanta United fires coach Heinze after disappointing start
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina...
Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for virus