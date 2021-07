AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night outside North Augusta.

It was at the Family Dollar on Kerr Street across from The Pot Smoker BBQ and Edgefield Road.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect was seen wearing a black jacket and hockey mask.

