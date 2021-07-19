Augusta gas prices hold steady, staying below average for Peach State

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have risen 3 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.93 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Augusta’s gas prices are averaging $2.90 per gallon, holding steady where they were a week ago. Also running below the state average is Macon, at $2.88 a gallon. But quite a bit higher is Atlanta, where gas is up 7.6 cents over the past week to $2.99 a gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are 8.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.47 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.37 a gallon, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.

Across the river in South Carolina

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows gas prices have been on the rise, not only this past week, but throughout the past month.

Analysts at GasBuddy say that South Carolina gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.86 per gallon today.

While they’ve only risen a little more than a cent the past week, prices in South Carolina are 10.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy says.

The national picture

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports that it now costs motorists $44.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.65 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road and gas prices are not backing down,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Georgians are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up at the pump.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.16.

In its latest weekly report, the federal government reported that gas demand decreased from an all-time high of 10.04 million barrels a day to 9.28 million barrels a day last week. The decrease, alongside a 1 million barrels increase in total domestic gasoline stocks to 236.5 million, has helped to slow pump price increases.

