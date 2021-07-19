Advertisement

Atlanta United fires coach Heinze after disappointing start

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan...
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, takes a shot on goal past Orlando City's Jonathan Spector to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Martinez broke an MLS season goal record with the goal. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s disappointing record and other undisclosed issues have cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job.

Atlanta United fired Heinze on Sunday. Assistant coach Rob Valentino was named interim head coach. Atlanta United says “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team’s record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the move was “the right one for our club.”

Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after less than three full years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.

