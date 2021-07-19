Atlanta United fires coach Heinze after disappointing start

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s disappointing record and other undisclosed issues have cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job.

Atlanta United fired Heinze on Sunday. Assistant coach Rob Valentino was named interim head coach. Atlanta United says “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team’s record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the move was “the right one for our club.”

Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after less than three full years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.