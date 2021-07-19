13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of local 13-year-old twins are making noise around the CSRA for their positive impact on the community.

Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.

They’re both committed to helping out in the community, both advocates for giving back, and now they are set to appear in a new movie on Netflix.

“My mom is in this casting group and they were looking for featured twins,” they said.

And that’s when their mom submitted them for the job. The casting team later responded saying they were the “perfect fit.”

“We were, like, in our rooms playing around and watching TV, so then my mom just started yelling, ‘Guys, come here quick!’ We were like, ‘what happened?’” they said.

“She was like, ‘You guys are in the ‘Fear Street’ movie.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it finally came out.’”

They say it’s a feeling they’ll never forget, and a memory they’ll always share. But for them, this is just the beginning of a new journey: one that will help them reach their own individual goals.

“I want to be a cheer coach.”

“I want to be a fashion designer.”

But it’s a journey that’s double the fun. And any advice they have for others like them: “Follow your dreams and keep doing what you are doing.”

