Richmond County deputies meet with youth for crime prevention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community is an ongoing conversation.

With a backdrop of surging gun violence, the National Action Network held an event at Clarks Hill Lake with deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division and about fifty kids.

Their goal is to combat violence and build a better relationship between the police and community.

“There’s a recent rise in gun violence, and we know a lot of the gun violence is happening due to some bad decision making,” said National Action Network of the CSRA Vice-President Morris Porter.

Porter organized this event. He thinks the best way to bring down violence is for kids to have a positive influence when they’re young.

“We have to catch them at an early age, to guide them into different ways of just dealing with conflict,” said Porter.

That’s why he invited deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“We wanna show them a positive side, we’re here to serve them, protect them, help them and do everything else,” said Cpl. Tomeka McCullus.

Their community services division goes to events like this. One of their big goals is to prevent crime through outreach.

“We’re here to help them with life choices, and consequences, and out here to help them have a good time and be safe,” said Dep. Troy Moses.

They hope by speaking here, they will have a positive impact on young people, like 18-year-old Jadien West. He says instead of violence, there are better ways to solve problems.

“No point to fighting no more, because it’s either a life or death situation,” said West.

“I think the generation coming up will be able to make better decisions,” said Porter. “It will definitely reduce the amount of gun violence that we deal with on the daily.”

Porter says some of the kids at the event are starting to feel more comfortable around the police. He hopes those relationships will keep improving going forward.

