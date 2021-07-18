Advertisement

GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah Saturday night.

Savannah Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. about an officer involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street.

The GBI says their preliminary findings show that Savannah Police officers were conducting a traffic stop on East Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop, officers were talking to the driver outside of the vehicle. A passenger, identified as Maurice Mincey, 36, of Savannah, was moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands.

Officials say Mincey refused and stepped out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him. Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

