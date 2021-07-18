Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Showers and storms expected this afternoon/evening and possibly lasting overnight. Cold front brings more showers and storms for the start of the work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild and muggy start once again around the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dew points near 70. The heat, humidity, and storms will return for the afternoon as our usual summer pattern continues. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered with showers developing just after lunchtime. Isolated showers and storms are possible before lunchtime. Storms will last a little longer in the evening and possibly into the early morning hours of Monday.

Early next week does look a little bit cooler, but it will likely be do to more cloud cover and higher storm chances. A cold front will approach the region and stall over the CSRA early next week increasing rain chances. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates

An increase in cloud cover could lead to cooler high temperatures Monday and Tuesday.
An increase in cloud cover could lead to cooler high temperatures Monday and Tuesday.(WRDW)
Rain chances look to stay elevated for the first half of the work week.
Rain chances look to stay elevated for the first half of the work week.(WRDW)

