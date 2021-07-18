Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More storms will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours ahead of a cold front. The front is expected to stall over the CSRA Monday afternoon through Tuesday bringing a 60% chance for showers and storms both days.

Rain chances look to stay elevated for the first half of the work week. (WRDW)

Rain totals are expected to range from 0.5″-1.5″ with some locations reaching 2+ inches. There is a Marginal (1/5) to Slight (2/5) risk for flash flooding across the river region Monday through Tuesday morning. Minor flooding could be a possibility especially in the usual trouble spots.

More widespread rain coverage means temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll start to dry things up after Thursday with temperatures returning to the mid 90s for Friday and into next weekend. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

