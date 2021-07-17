SC State eager to get students enrolled as early as August

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The new acting S.C. State president, Alex Conyers, was out and about greeting incoming students Friday.

The Retired Army Colonel and SC State alum replaced former president James Clark who was let go after enrollment numbers declined.

Conyers spoke out about bringing enrollment up, returning to class in less than a month, and his choice to forgive all student debts, which were anywhere from $.10 to $15,000 -- totaling at 9.8 million dollars.

This means any fees including outstanding tuition fees or parking tickets will be erased.

“I think it’s great. Most students don’t work in college and once they graduate they have to pay for tickets and that can add up over time,” said Junior education major Gabriel Million. “It’s wonderful. I love this great idea.”

Million also says it’s a family atmosphere and a great school with a promising new future with Alex Conyers in position as interim president.

“We’re going up up up,” he said. “It’s only the beginning. I’m just excited about what President Conyers has to offer.”

Conyers also has plans to increase enrollment by one thousand students by next year.

“We will provide with education and experience while also getting a quality education. In my previous career I travelled around the world and graduates from S.C. State held their own in any business environment,” said Conyers.

When students return August 13th, they will have in-person learning.

“We will reopen next month like every other school,” he said. “Vaccines are not mandatory, but highly encourage. Masks and vaccines are optional. Testing will be available and the school will offer incentives like gifts to get vaccinated.”

Conyers explained the University is willing to get students signed up for Fall classes and start in less than a month.

