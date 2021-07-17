Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Temperatures staying near average today with a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off mild and muggy once again around the CSRA with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dew points near 70. The heat and humidity will be sticking around this weekend along with afternoon storm chances. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 90s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Heat, humidity, and storms will remain in the forecast Sunday as our usual summer pattern continues. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered and begin in the afternoon/evening.

Early next week does look a little bit cooler, but it will likely be do to more cloud cover and higher storm chances. A cold front will approach the region and stall over the region early next week increasing rain chances. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Elevated rain chances the beginning of next week as a front stalls over our area.
Elevated rain chances the beginning of next week as a front stalls over our area.(WRDW)

